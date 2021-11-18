Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as former patient and journalist testify in Theranos case

An important day of testimony began Thursday in the federal fraud case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes with two crucial witnesses for the prosecution set to take the stand.

Former patient Erin Tompkins was set to resume her testimony on cross examination first thing before journalist Roger Parloff was expected to be called to testify.

Follow below for live updates about the trial from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from the federal court in San Jose. (Mobile users click here to follow the blog if it does not display below.)

Tompkins testified Wednesday that she received a Theranos blood test that falsely tested positive for HIV. Three subsequent tests from other companies showed she did not have HIV.

Parloff wrote a glowing profile of Holmes for Fortune magazine in 2014, which he later corrected after the company's technology was exposed to not work.