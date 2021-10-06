Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates from San Jose court

Testimony from Theranos’ former lab director was set to wrap up Wednesday before another witness was scheduled to take the stand in the federal fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes.

Dr. Adam Rosendorff has been through a marathon session on the witness stand, first testifying for the prosecution about failures inside Theranos’ testing lab.

But over the last three days, defense attorneys for Holmes raked him over the coals on cross examination – seeking to shift blame for failures inside the biotech startup to him.

Defense attorney Lance Wade finished his cross examination Tuesday, and the prosecution began redirect that was set to continue for part of Wednesday morning.

Holmes is charged with ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly defrauding patients and investors in her failed blood testing company.