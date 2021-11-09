Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates from former lab director, investor

The federal fraud trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes continued Tuesday with a former lab director and at least one other investor in the failed blood-testing company set to testify.

The trial went into recess Thursday with testimony from former Theranos’ lab director Dr. Lynette Sawyer.

On deck for this week is Dr. Kingshuk Das, another former lab director. Investor Alan Eisenman and journalist Roger Parloff are also expected to testify for the prosecution in the coming days.

Holmes is facing ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly misleading patients and investors in her company.

Follow below for live updates about the trial from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from the federal court in San Jose. (Mobile users click here to follow the blog if it does not display below.)