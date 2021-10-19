Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates from witness testimony about Theranos

Former Theranos product manager Daniel Edlin will resume his testimony Tuesday in the federal fraud case against the company’s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Last week, Edlin described giving tours of Theranos’ headquarters in Palo Alto to potential investors, board members and other VIPs.

He said he and others set up demonstrations for guests using Theranos analyzers that were placed on a "demo" function. The so-called Edison machines appeared to be functioning normally, even though they were not testing blood.

The samples from the guests were tested later in a lab, Edlin testified.

