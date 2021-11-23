Expand / Collapse search

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Theranos founder expresses remorse in testimony

Biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, a former billionaire accused of engineering a massive medical scam, expressed some remorse while on the witness stand Tuesday, but denied trying to conceal that her company’s blood-testing methods weren’t working as she had promised.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Elizabeth Holmes took the witness stand Tuesday for her third day of testimony in her federal fraud trial.

Holmes is facing nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy after allegedly bilking patients and investors in her former blood testing company Theranos.

Holmes spent the day Monday testifying about her failed company's early days working with pharmaceutical companies.

