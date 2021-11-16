Elizabeth Holmes trial updates: prosecution close to wrapping up

The prosecution in the case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was expected to finish calling witnesses this week as the high-profile trial continued Tuesday.

Both the government and defense attorneys finished questioning former Theranos investor Alan Eisenman on Monday.

His contentious cross-examination revealed he invested $1.2 million in Theranos and could have sold his shares for more than 20-times their value but chose not to.

Holmes is charged with ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly defrauding patients and investors in her company.

Follow below for live updates about the trial from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from the federal court in San Jose. (Mobile users click here to follow the blog if it does not display below.)