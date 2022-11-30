Elon Musk tours Apple headquarters after blasting tech giant

article

Twitter head honcho Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook appear to have cooled tensions between the two tech giants.

Musk thanked Cook for a tour of the Apple campus in Cupertino, and said they "resolved the misunderstanding" over Twitter possibly being removed from the App Store.

"Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," Musk tweeted.

This comes just days after Musk launched a provocative Twitter tirade against Apple, and its CEO. Musk claimed that Apple had withdrawn most of its advertising and was threatening to block the platform from its mobile store where iPhone users download apps. Musk said the move was an act to undermine free speech.

Cook and Apple have not publicly responded to Musk.

Another tech executive chimed in and also criticized Apple for its power over other companies.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized the App Store restrictions that he claims have negatively impacted his own business, according to Yahoo Finance.

"I do think Apple has singled themselves out as the only company trying to control unilaterally what apps get on the device," Zuckerberg said while speaking at New York Times Dealbook Summit. "I don’t think that’s a sustainable or good place to be."