Emergency grants will soon be available for small businesses in Oakland

City of Oakland officials are making grants available to small businesses to help them stay in business through the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, the officials said Tuesday.

The emergency grants will come from the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, which is getting funding from the recently established Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Grants of $5,000 will be given to small businesses owned by low-income people and the grants can be used to pay for rent and utilities, workers, outstanding debt and other immediate costs for operations.

The total amount to be granted is $300,000. The city is working with the nonprofit Working Solutions, which will administer the grants.

More information can be found here.