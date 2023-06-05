Emeryville's Pixar to eliminate 75 positions

Emeryville-based Pixar, renowned for its animated films, issued layoff notices, marking the first time in a decade that such measures have been taken.

In an attempt to streamline its operations, Disney, the parent company of Pixar, has implemented a series of budget cuts that have impacted various divisions, including film and TV, streaming services, and even the beloved Disney theme parks.

A total of 75 positions are being eliminated at Pixar, affecting employees from different departments. Notably, two executives directly involved in the movie "Lightyear" have been included in the layoffs. The film, which failed to meet expectations at the box office, suffered underwhelming performance.

These two executives, the producer and the director, both worked on the "Toy Story" series.

