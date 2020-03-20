Employees at two California prisons contract COVID-19
OAKLAND, Calif (KTVU) - Two California prison employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state's department of corrections confirmed on Friday.
Officials said one of the patients works at San Quentin State Prison and the other case is an employee at California State Prison, Sacramento.
Authorities said there are no confirmed cases among inmate populations at any of the state's correctional facilities.
Prison officials haven't said how the infected employees contracted the virus.