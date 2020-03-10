Equipment problem stops BART service between Richmond, El Cerrito Plaza

article

An equipment problem on the BART tracks has prompted the closure of train service between the Richmond and El Cerrito Plaza stations Tuesday morning.

BART issued an advisory at 10:20 a.m. about the service disruption but did not specify the nature of the equipment problem.

Service is being affected in the Warm Springs, Richmond and Millbrae directions, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are providing mutual aid along the affected area, according to BART.