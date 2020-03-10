Equipment problem stops BART service between Richmond, El Cerrito Plaza
article
RICHMOND, Calif. (KTVU) - An equipment problem on the BART tracks has prompted the closure of train service between the Richmond and El Cerrito Plaza stations Tuesday morning.
BART issued an advisory at 10:20 a.m. about the service disruption but did not specify the nature of the equipment problem.
Service is being affected in the Warm Springs, Richmond and Millbrae directions, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are providing mutual aid along the affected area, according to BART.