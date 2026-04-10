Rep. Eric Swalwell denies new sexual assault allegations following report

The Brief East Bay Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell has denied new allegations reported by the San Francisco Chronicle involving the alleged sexual assault of a former staffer. Swalwell maintains the accusations are politically motivated "lies" and previously denied separate social media rumors regarding inappropriate behavior and the use of nondisclosure agreements.



Gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is again denying allegations of misconduct following a Friday report that he allegedly sexually assaulted a former staffer, as calls mount for him to exit the race.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the woman worked for Swalwell for two years and alleged she had sexual encounters with him during her employment. She told the outlet that Swalwell sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions when she was too intoxicated to consent. The woman was not publicly identified.

"These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor. For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women," Swalwell said in a statement. "I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies."

The woman told the Chronicle she worked for Swalwell in 2019 when she was 21. According to the report, she alleged that Swalwell messaged her on social media, sending explicit photos and asking her for nude photos.

Previous allegations

The backstory:

The report follows social media accusations from weeks ago alleging the East Bay congressman acted inappropriately toward staff members and other women. Some of those claims suggested victims had signed nondisclosure agreements.

None of the claims include specific examples, and they have not been independently verified by KTVU.

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Swalwell addressed those allegations during a town hall in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

"It’s false, and some of the allegations are that we had NDAs. Never. Never been an allegation, never been a settlement," Swalwell said. "If they’re internet rumors, why even come out and address it? I don’t want there to be any question in the minds of Californians. I’m offering myself as someone who is fearlessly going to stand up for Californians and, on the toughest issues, not flinch."

It remains unclear if the social media allegations are tied to the accusations made in the Chronicle report.

Political fallout in governor’s race?

Dig deeper:

Recent polls show Swalwell among the top Democratic contenders in the race for governor, alongside fellow Democrat and billionaire Tom Steyer.

However, the latest report prompted a sharp response from an opponent.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan called for Swalwell to exit the race.

"To the survivor who risked everything to come forward – I believe you," Mahan posted on X. "To the Democratic Party – you’d better hold him accountable. If we don’t, we have no credibility asking anyone else to do the same. To @ericswalwell – drop out,"

Swalwell's campaign chair, Jimmy Gomez, also resigned following the Chronicle report and echoed Mahan's call for the congressman to withdraw.

"Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusation imaginable," Gomez said. "My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust. I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately. The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay."

Republican gubernatorial contender Steve Hilton also didn't mince words.

"It’s incredible to me that Eric Swalwell thought he could run for Governor of California while all this was going on," Hilton said. "It shows the complete contempt these career politicians have for the public. It’s also incredible that the big unions that run California picked Swalwell as their puppet, knowing full well that all this was out there."

Chairman of California’s Democratic Party Rusty Hicks called the sexual assault allegations against Swalwell "deeply disturbing."

"First, the stories of victims and survivors should be heard and believed. Period," Hicks said. "Second, any person engaged in misconduct must take responsibility and be held accountable for their actions – including a Member of Congress and candidate for Governor."

Hicks called for every candidate in the race to assess the viability of their campaigns.

Mail-in voting in California begins next month, ahead of the June 2 primary.