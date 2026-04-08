California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell denies claims of inappropriate behavior

The Brief Rep. Eric Swalwell denies unverified social media allegations of misconduct involving female staffers and the use of nondisclosure agreements. The claims have circulated online but lack specific evidence and have not been independently verified. Swalwell addressed the accusations publicly as he remains a leading Democratic contender in California’s governor’s race.



East Bay Congressman and California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is denying allegations of misconduct involving female staffers.

Unverified claims circulate online

The accusations surfaced weeks ago on social media and have gained traction on platforms such as X. Some users alleged the congressman acted inappropriately toward staff members and other women. Others claimed alleged victims signed nondisclosure agreements.

None of the claims include specific examples, and they have not been independently verified by KTVU.

Swalwell responds

What they're saying:

Swalwell addressed the allegations during a town hall event in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

"It’s false, and some of the allegations are that we had NDAs. Never. Never been an allegation, never been a settlement," Swalwell said. "If they’re internet rumors, why even come out and address it? I don’t want there to be any question in the minds of Californians. I’m offering myself as someone who is fearlessly going to stand up for Californians and, on the toughest issues, not flinch."

Governor’s race

What's next:

Recent polls show Swalwell among the top Democratic contenders in the race for governor, alongside fellow Democrat and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Mail-in voting in California begins next month, ahead of the June 2 primary.