Escaped Monterey Co. inmate spotted at Motel 6 in Marina, 'standoff' ends empty handed

Monterey County sheriff’s deputies surrounded a motel in the city of Marina for more than six hours on Tuesday. However, the would-have-been standoff with an escaped inmate ended empty handed after SWAT deployed a round of flash grenades, but a sheriff's deputy confirmed the inmate was not in the room. They were looking for a man who escaped from jail and has been on the run for more than two days.

Deputies believed the escaped inmate; 20-year-old John Salazar was seen at the location earlier in the day and evacuated the Motel 6 located at 100 Reservation Road. Salazar also faces a murder charge.

He and Santos Fonesca, 21, also charged with murder, escaped from a hole in their jail cell’s bathroom ceiling over the weekend in Salinas.

The SWAT team arrived around 6 p.m. as the dramatic scene unfolded. Deputies used a bullhorn as they repeatedly called out in both English and Spanish, for “All occupants of room 235, come out with your hands up.” Just before 7 p.m. they used a flash grenade after telling the escapee to come out with his hands up.

Earlier at around 1 p.m., a Motel 6 employee tipped police off and said that Salazar was in one of their rooms. Police surrounded and evacuated the motel as well as the Denny’s next door.

The sheriff’s office said it is unknown if Salazar is alone and how he got to Marina. They also said there has been no sign of the other fugitive.

Their escape led them to a narrow maintenance area before kicking open a hatch to a construction area that had no barbed wire. Both men are awaiting trial.

Authorities had hoped for Salazar’s peaceful surrender, but apparently are back at square one in their search. Officials had warned the public to avoid the area, which is just off the Cabrillo Highway.



