Families frustrated with lack of information in Yolo County fireworks warehouse explosion

The mile perimeter around the disaster site in Esparto where a fireworks' explosion at a warehouse earlier this week remained locked down on Thursday, three days after a blast sent flames high into the sky.

Most worrisome: The fate of seven missing people is unknown, three days after the Tuesday evening blast in a rural area of Yolo County.

The lack of information is compounding the grief for Marison Ramos, whose three sons make up nearly half of the people unaccounted for.

"I just need my babies," she cried out on Thursday. "That's all. We want to find out: Where are our kids? We have three kids in there. I want to hug them. I want to touch them. They don't say nothing. The worst of it …. is the official silence."

She said that the fire department and the police have not contacted her.

"Never," she said. "That's why we're here every day. The things that happen. We stayed here the whole night, the whole morning. Yesterday we came. Nothing."

Other families said similar things; They weren't getting enough information about their missing loved ones.

At a Thursday news conference, Yolo County Undersheriff Matt Davis, did not help assuage Ramos' grief.

"I will note that we will not be accepting any questions at this time," Davis said. "I must ask and beg for your patience as we work through the scene. It's important that we operate safely, carefully and securely and in a dignified manner."

No one has been allowed into the warehouse site to see the damage and discover what has happened to Ramos' sons and the four others still missing.

Ramos no longer views first responders in the same light.

"There's no heroes for me no more," she said. "There's no more heroes here."

Two men hug in grief at the site of the fireworks warehouse explosion in Esparto, Yolo County. July 3, 2025. Photo: KCRA

A man kneels in grief at the site of the fireworks warehouse explosion in Esparto, Yolo County. July 3, 2025. Photo: KCRA

No one is allowed into the fireworks warehouse site in Esparto, Yolo County. July 1, 2025