Estranged boyfriend sentenced to 26 years after beheading child's mother in San Carlos

A San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to 26 years to life in prison after he was convicted of beheading his child's mother outside a home in San Carlos.

Judge Lisa Novak also said that the sentence she imposed on Jose Landaeta does not feel sufficient, but is what she is required to do by law.

"This is by far, the most difficult trial I've ever presided over, because of the true horror of the crime you've committed in butchering Ms. Castro," Novak said.

Novak then called Landaeta "clever and manipulative" as he tried a mental health defense to deny responsibility for how he killed his ex.

"I want to be very clear," the judge said. "Untreated mental illness had nothing to do with your execution for Karina Castro."

In November, a jury found Landeta, the estranged boyfriend of Karina Castro, guilty of the gruesome attack that happened on Sept. 8, 2022.

He killed Castro in broad daylight on a street, just feet from her apartment.

Castro and Landaeta shared a young daughter, and Castro also had an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Before he was sentenced, Castro's grandmother, Danielle Ganon, implored the judge to spare no mercy.

"Please punish this monster to the fullest extent the law allows," she said.

She said her granddaughters still have nightmares and cry for their mother.

Mya Castro also spoke before the court, describing how her sister was the "glue that held our family together."

She said she is still "swallowed by rage" about what happened.

"Where there should be peace, there is horror," she said. "We are not whole, we never will be again."