Truckee police issued an evacuation order Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire east of Truckee airport, police said.

People near the Joerger Dr. and Martis Valley area are asked to leave immediately.

The fire has burned 10 acres at Joerger Dr. and Butterfield Dr. near the Truckee airport and the Tahoe Truckee sanitation agency.

Residents in the area are advised to check this link for more updates.

This is a developing story.