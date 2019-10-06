Evacuation order lifted for residents near 'American Fire' in American Canyon

Firefighters from state and local agencies are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning in the hills of American Canyon in Napa County. As of 7:00 p.m., the size of the fire is up to 500-acres and is 30% contained.

An evacuation advisory that had been issued for nearby residents was lifted by 7:15 p.m. Earlier in the afternoon, the following locations were impacted: Newell Dr. Sagebush Ln. North of Donaldson Way, Sorrento Ln., Farentino Pl and Selvino Ct. According to the Napa County Sheriff's office, evacuations are were not mandatory.

According to a post from the American Canyon Fire Protection District, the grass fire started in the hills just west of I-80. Traffic on American Canyon Road was blocked Sunday afternoon by American Canyon police as firefighting equipment was moved into the area.

Firefighting aircraft had been brought in to assist crews on the ground with controlling the wildfire. By 7 p.m., all aircraft had been released from the fire.