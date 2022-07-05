Evacuation order reduced to warning for wildfire in Cordelia

article

Firefighters were battling a four alarm brush fire in Solano County on Tuesday, prompting residents in the area to evacuate.

The fire broke out in the area of Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road in the Nelson Hill neighborhood near Fairfield.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area.

At about 12:20 p.m., the Solano County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Rd, east to Thomasson Lane and all residents on Thomasson Lane.

"This means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW," the county Office of Emergency Services (OES) said.

Less than an hour later, that order was downgraded to an evacuation warning, though OES officials said that residents should be prepared to leave if conditions change.

CAL FIRE's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said it was assisting local agencies in putting out the flames.

The Vallejo Fire Department was also offering mutual aid said that flames scorched 22 acres before crews managed to stop forward progress of the wildfire.

There was a report of a firefighter getting injured in the incident, but no further details were immediately available.