Evacuation orders for brush fires in south San Mateo Co.

A quick-moving brush fire in southern San Mateo County caused officials to issue an evacuation order and multiple warnings on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

The 7,500 acre fire is also affecting parts of northern Santa Cruz County. Cal Fire officials said Tuesday night that the fire was 0% contained and that full containment was not expected until September 1.

The fire is threatening as many as 1,200 structures, although no structures have burned as of Tuesday evening. At least two first responders have been injured, Cal Fire said.

There are currently five large fires being fought in the area. The Warrenella and Waddell are both in Santa Cruz County and are 300 and 500 acres respectively.

The 5-14, 5-15, and 5-18 fires in San Mateo County are each between 2,000 and 2,500 acres.

Firefighting resources are limited due to other fires in Northern California as well as smoke creating issues for aircraft visibility. A total of 591 fire personnel have responded to the wildfires in these two counties.

The evacuation orders are for the Butano State Park area, including Barranca Knolls Community and Butano Creek drainage.

Evacuation warnings have since been upgraded to evacuation orders for Pescadero Creek County Park area, as well the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park communities.

An evacuation center has been set up at Pescadero High School at 360 Butano Cutoff, Pescadero, Calif.

For residents in the areas where an evacuation warning is in effect, county officials recommend packing your vehicle with personal belongings, securing your buildings, packing medications and ensuring your vehicle has fuel.

Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire, San Mateo County Parks announced in a tweet.

"Fire-fighting equipment and resources are on scene using fire roads," they wrote. "Please support fire fighters [sic] by staying out of all three parks and off all trails and roads in area."

Fires crews have been battling several fires spread around the Bay Area amid a heat wave that prompted an excessive heat warning. On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency to secure vital resources to fight fires burning across the state.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

Earlier this week the governor secured Fire Management Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties.

Follow the most current San Mateo County evacuation information on the county's website.