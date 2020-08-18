Multiple fires now burning in Napa County, new evacuations ordered

Evacuation orders remain in effect Tuesday in Napa County because of a growing wildfire sparked by lightning, one of three major fires burning in the region.

The names of the fires: The Hennessey Fire near St. Helena, the Gamble Fire and the 15-10 Fire.

The Hennessey Fire was of most concern to firefighters and residents as it was threatening homes near Highway 128 and Hennessey Ridge Road. This fire grew in size slightly; as of Tuesday morning, it was 2,700 acres and was 0% contained. CalFire officials says it destroyed one structure and at least two outbuildings.

The evacuation orders were in effect for 20 homes and 200 other residences in the area.

"If you're in one of those warning areas, be ready to go because those orders could change anytime," said CalFire spokesman Will Powers.

The Gamle Fire burning near Lake Berryessa grew from 600 acres on Monday night to 5,000 acres by Tuesday morning. It was also 0% contained, but there were no evacuation orders in effect because of it.

The third large fire, the 15-10 Fire was burning near the Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road.

It started as a cluster of smaller brush fires, sparked by lightning, but overnight, merged into a larger fire. CalfFire counted at least 59 small fires sparked by lightning - so many, they started numbering them instead of naming each one.

"What we saw yesterday hadn't happened in 50 years," said former FEMA coordinator Mark Neveau. "That was the number of lightning strikes, up and down the state."

The rare weather has put a strain on the state's firefighting resources.

"There is so much going on right now," Neveau said. "We're seeing a stretch in the level of resources.

EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES

Evacuation order issued for Berryessa Estates and Spanish Valley, in addition to new road closures.

An evacuation order has been issued for Snell Valley Road and Butts Canyon Road including Berryessa Estates and Spanish Valley. Residents can proceed to Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 1st Street in Napa.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Butts Canyon Road from the Lake County line to James Creek Road in Napa, in addition to Markley Cove Resort to Pleasants Valley Road.

An additional road closure has been ordered at Highway 128 between Wragg Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road.