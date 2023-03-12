Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
High Wind Watch
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
River Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Castroville

By Tony Hicks
Published 
Monterey County
Bay City News

CASTROVILLE, Calif. - At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for low-laying areas of Castroville, effective immediately until further notice.     

Officials said in a statement that residents should prepare to leave if you are in an evacuation warning zone. Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued.     

People in the evacuation zones should gather essential items and be ready to go. Officials say if you feel unsafe, don't wait for orders, leave immediately. 

Check with neighbors to ensure they know of this alert.   

Sheriff's officials say roads are, or will be, flooding in the coming days, making evacuating difficult for those who wait. Those in higher elevations in the area should follow warnings as roads may be flooded, power may go out, and you may be unable to access clean water.     

READ MORE: Officials say cresting Salinas River will cut off areas overnight

Those with large animals should leave now, the sheriff's office said. For animal sheltering call the SPCA at (831) 373-2631 or the SPCA after-hours line at (831) 646-5534.     

The sheriff's office said people should monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 211 for information. Call 911 only in case of life-threatening emergencies.     

To see view an evacuation map visit here.