Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Castroville

At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for low-laying areas of Castroville, effective immediately until further notice.

Officials said in a statement that residents should prepare to leave if you are in an evacuation warning zone. Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued.

People in the evacuation zones should gather essential items and be ready to go. Officials say if you feel unsafe, don't wait for orders, leave immediately.

Check with neighbors to ensure they know of this alert.

Sheriff's officials say roads are, or will be, flooding in the coming days, making evacuating difficult for those who wait. Those in higher elevations in the area should follow warnings as roads may be flooded, power may go out, and you may be unable to access clean water.

Those with large animals should leave now, the sheriff's office said. For animal sheltering call the SPCA at (831) 373-2631 or the SPCA after-hours line at (831) 646-5534.

The sheriff's office said people should monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 211 for information. Call 911 only in case of life-threatening emergencies.

To see view an evacuation map visit here.