Evacuations lifted for fire burning in Placer County, I-80 closed in both directions

article

All evacuations in connection to the Dutch Fire Incident in Placer County were lifted Tuesday evening. Placer County Sheriff's officials sent out the information on social media at around 6:30 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered for the fire that erupted earlier in the day at around 2 p.m. and prompted the closure of Interstate 80 in both directions.

According to Cal Fire, the fire sparked near I-80 and Ridge Road in Dutch Flat and reached 25 acres. There is no containment of this fire yet. No cause for the fire was given by officials.

The sheriff's office said westbound I-80 was closed at Crystal Springs and the eastbound section of the highway was shutdown at Gold Run. Traffic was diverted down Highway 20.

Authorities ordered residents along Frost Hill, Murry Ranch, and Ridge roads to evacuate.

A temporary evacuation center was set up for the Dutch Fire at Sierra Vista Community Center, located at 55 School Street in Colfax.