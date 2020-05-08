Even KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian needs a haircut; so her husband gives her a snip

article

I’ve been getting many emails from KTVU viewers about my recent haircut, and I thought I’d share my story.

In short: my husband cut my hair!

I was on the verge of getting a real haircut right before the Bay Area was put under a stay-at-home order, and I thought I could wait it out.

I’ve been going to the same stylist for 14 years (shoutout to Kim!) and didn’t want to ruin her work or end up with a bad cut. I also have no way to get it fixed professionally.

But after about a month, I started feeling so shaggy that I decided to ask my husband to cut my hair.

I gave him some -- admittedly vague -- guidance on what I was hoping for: an inch or so off the bottom, and some of the weight out of the back.

I didn’t even take a mirror out to the back patio when we set up his “station."

I sat in a patio chair, and had him use the “nicest” scissors we have… and trusted him.

It took about an hour. Let's just say, he is very meticulous in everything he does.

And I never looked down to see how much he was cutting. Our young sons were delighted with the novelty of it all, and they watched and played on the patio while he cut my hair. It turned out to be one of the loveliest afternoons we’ve had during the stay-at-home orders were enacted.

Three months ago I would have said I’d never let my husband cut my hair. But I’ve had a major change of heart about my hair and many other things I used to worry about, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most women, I’ve “hated” my hair ever since I was in middle school: I wanted the straight, fine hair many of my friends had, and they, in turn, wanted the thick dark waves I spent so much time and money trying to change.

Now, I think, "it's just hair."

There are so many other concerns I’m focused on – primarily the health, economic, social and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders.

Even in good times there are many smaller issues I could devote my time and attention to that would yield greater results. I’ve let too many “bad hair days” get me down and I am working to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

So now to the final result: It's a little (ok, A LOT) shorter than I expected. But I really do like it.

My little sister suggested I wear it straight, to help it look a little longer and I’m taking her advice.

I am sure this cut will carry me through until I can go back to my regular stylist: Kim texted me, asking where I got my hair cut – and I assured her I didn’t “cheat” on her.

I also told her I would be running back to her just as soon as it is safe to do so.

I know many stylists are setting up online appointments and walking their clients through their “quarantine cuts,” which also brings in a little income while they are not able to work in a salon.

If you’re able to do it with a little professional guidance, going the purely DIY route, or putting your trust in someone who’s never cut hair before, I wish you luck, and would love to see the outcome.

Thank you to all who’ve already shared their haircut stories and pictures. We are certainly all in this together.