Several events may slow travel to, around San Francisco this weekend

They come by land, air, and sea to The City by the Bay.

"I took BART. So, I went from Dublin all the way here to Civic Center," said Britney Pham, one of the more than 225,000 fans expected to attend perhaps the biggest draw this weekend, the Outside Lands music festival.

Nathan Greeley flew up from southern California to San Francisco International Airport to jam out.

"Best part yesterday was The Killers," said Greeley. "Awesome performance."

The three-day event drew in fans from all over the state and country.

"My friend and I came from Los Angeles and this other friend is from [Salt Lake City] Utah," said Ashley Cuessy.

The trio took a shuttle to Golden Gate Park after flying in and exploring the city.

"We took BART, and we got lost, but it’s very efficient, compared to, you know, other cities that we’ve been to," said Ellie Cardenas of L.A.

Others came from just down the street.

"We got bikes from Cole Valley to a friend’s house," said Andrew Higginson, who pedaled a few blocks over from Cole Valley. "The vibes are really good."

Across The Bay, Giants fans caught the ferry from Oakland on their trek to Oracle Park.

The giants typically pack in over 30,000 fans per game, with many opting to avoid Bay Bridge traffic.

"It’s too much," said Jeffrey Bergeron. "I’d rather take the ferry. It’s more fun, I guess."

"Pickup the train in Davis, maybe 45-minute drive," said John Gardias of Davis while waiting in line to board the San Francisco Bay Ferry. "Drop you off here, Jack London, and hop on, jump on the ferry, and go to the game."

On top of it all, the added police presence of a campaign stop by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The presidential hopeful was scheduled to arrive on Saturday night at SFO and hold a Sunday fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel.

Travelers may encounter a roadblock or delay from the United States Secret Service during the Harris motorcade.

Parking near Outside Lands is limited.

Muni is running extra trains and buses out to Golden Gate Park, where the music festival continues through the weekend.

No major delays were reported on Saturday.

There’s also Stern Grove on Sunday, adding to the increase in traffic.