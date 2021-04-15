Everyone in California 16 and older can book COVID vaccine starting today

Everyone in California who is old enough and who wants to get the COVID vaccine can start booking appointments.

Several Bay Area counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara, had already opened up access to the vaccine for everyone age 16 and older as of last week.

But as of Thursday, it became official statewide: If you're over the age of 16, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The California Department of Public Health has updated its website to handle an expected surge in scheduling.

Californians can schedule a shot, anywhere.

There are 200 vaccine providers, statewide, and 1,500 clinics, linked to the MyTurn website.

But those online appointments can fill up fast. That's why some Bay Area residents have had to travel outside their county to get their shot.

"Just have to mad dash," said Marvin Green of Benicia, who drove all the way to Auburn. "Keep refreshing and refreshing."

Rory Livesay of Benicia got her vaccine at Waterworld in Concord.

"It was super easy," Livesay said. "My mom drove me. It was a drive-through vaccine."

Now that the government has paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, there are concerns vaccine appointments may be even harder to come by.

But state health officials say the J&J shot was a small portion of the state's supply.

The White House says that nationwide, the United States Has more than enough vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, to keep up the pace of vaccination even without the J&J shot.