EVs 'electrify' Alameda waterfront with massive expo

From cars, to bikes and scooters, to even surf boards, people of the Bay Area had the chance to see the next generation of electric vehicles in Alameda.

Taking up nearly a million square feet of property on Alameda's waterfront, dozens of exhibits opened Saturday morning, waiting for eager people to explore the future of short-range travel. The Expo is in its third year, but it's a first in the Bay Area.

"This is a million square feet of all electric fun," said BJ Birtwell, CEO of Electrify.

"It's a full festival, fun for all ages. Everything from electric cars, electric trucks, but also bikes, scooters, motorcycles, and surfboards."

The cars range from all types of models, from Teslas to retrofitted Porches and a new third-row Volvo EX90 SUV. The variety is what brings people to the expo.

"This is more than cars," said one man from Alameda. "This is good, it's more than just one thing."

"My daughter is in the market to purchase a new SUV, so I'm coming here to check it out," said another man from Castro Valley.



Almost everything you see, you're able to test drive or ride. That includes a thrill ride inside a Ford Mustang Mach-E; essentially, an adult go-kart.

Expo organizers say it thrives because many are looking to electric for the future. The federal government, for example, has a roadmap in place aiming to have 50% of new cars purchased to be electric vehicles by 2030. By 2035, the state of California wants that number to be at 100%.

"People need an opportunity to see what it's all about," said Birtwell.

"You see it on the freeway, on the highway, but if you've never been behind the wheel of an electric car or electric truck or saddle or seat of a bike, this is the place to experience to get it."

The Expo will open again Sunday morning at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at electrifyexpo.com for $20.