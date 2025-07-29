Ex-girlfriend of Delta pilot arrested at SFO allegedly knew of daughter's abuse: court docs

The Brief The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office charged 45-year-old Jennifer Powell in the case. Powell is the mother of the girl who survived the abuse. Powell is the ex-girlfriend of Delta pilot, Rustom Bhagwagar, who is accused of sexually abusing her daughter. According to court documents, Powell was allegedly aware that her daughter was being abused.



The ex-girlfriend of a Delta pilot, who was arrested after landing at San Francisco International Airport on child sex abuse charges, has also been charged in the case that involves her young daughter, according to prosecutors.

Mom charged

What we know:

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has now charged 45-year-old Jennifer Powell in the case. Powell is the mother of the girl who survived the abuse.

Powell's ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar of Florida, faces 24 felony counts of engaging in sex acts with a child 10 years or under, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts on a child, and aggravated sexual assault on a child, prosecutors said.

According to a probable cause statement, Powell was aware that her daughter was being sexually abused by her then-boyfriend. The court documents said she watched, and even participated in the alleged sex crimes against her daughter.

Abuse allegedly went on for years

Dig deeper:

The abuse started when the girl was six years old and continued until she was 11. That was around the time when Powell and Bhagwagar broke up, according to prosecutors.

Authorities learned of the sex abuse allegations in April.

Bhagwagar worked as a pilot for Delta and was arrested on Saturday after federal agents made their way into the cockpit and handcuffed him on board a flight from Minneapolis, shortly after it landed at SFO.

Delta said the pilot has been suspended from the airline pending the investigation.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," a spokesperson said. "We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation."

Bhagwagar remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Center under a $15 million bond.

Powell is also being held at Martinez Detention Center, though jail records do not show a bail amount.

"Our office stands firmly committed to protecting children and holding those who cause harm accountable. Every child deserves to feel safe, protected, and heard when an injustice like this occurs," according to District Attorney Diana Becton. "By pursuing these cases vigorously, we not only seek justice for victims but also work to safeguard our entire community from those who would prey on children."

Authorities said the girl did not live with her mother.