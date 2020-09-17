Ex-San Jose State official alleges cover-up of sex assault

article

The former deputy athletic director at San Jose State University is accusing several school officials, including the athletic director and president, of covering up sexual assault claims and retaliating against those who reported them.

The San Jose Mercury News says Steve O'Brien, who was fired in March, has filed a tort claim notice -- the prerequisite to a lawsuit.

O'Brien said he was a victim of retaliation and lost his job because he wouldn't discipline two employees, including the whistleblower in a sexual assault investigation against an ex-sports medicine director.

The story was first reported by USA Today.

