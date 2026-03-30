Ex-SF city official, former nonprofit head charged in financial conflict-of-interest case

The Brief Sheryl Davis, former head of SF Human Rights Commission, charged in financial conflict-of-interest case. Man with whom DA says she's had personal relationship charged with aiding and abetting. Both surrendered at County Jail.



The former executive director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission and a man with whom she's had a personal relationship were arrested and charged Monday in a financial conflict-of-interest case.

The case involves Sheryl Davis, 57, the former human rights official, and James Spingola, 65, the former executive director of Collective Impact, a nonprofit that Davis once led.

"We did find that a portion of this money was spent in a manner that was self-dealing and was for her benefit," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a news conference.

Two charged have ‘personal relationship,’ DA says

What we know:

"Davis and Spingola’s finances were completely intertwined, suggesting a deep personal relationship in which the financial benefits to Spingola resulted in a benefit to Davis," Jenkins said.

Authorities say they uncovered evidence that the two had a unique bond.

"They have lived together since 2015, have multiple shared bank accounts at two banks, and have traveled together," Jenkins said.

Davis has been charged with 17 felonies and two misdemeanors, including misappropriating public funds and perjury, for allegedly having a financial conflict of interest in city contracts worth more than $8.5 million.

Authorities say as a city department head, Davis directed more than $4.5 million in funding for the Dream Keeper initiative, from investment in the city’s black communities, to Collective Impact.

This, the DA says, even as Davis remained a signatory on Collective Impact’s bank account.

The DA says Davis also used city and Collective Impact funds to promote a children’s book, hire PR firms to build her brand, upgrade flights and access VIP in places like Beverly Hills, Martha’s Vineyard and New York City.

Spingola has been charged with four counts of aiding and abetting Davis.

Defense attorneys respond

The other side:

"This case has all of the hallmarks of public corruption, but none of that holds water," said Tony Brass, Davis' attorney.

Brass said his client notified the city of conflicts of interest involving Collective Impact and demanded oversight that she didn’t get.

"She made efforts to divest herself of the power of entering into city contracts, she asked for financial supervision, she asked for audits," Brass said.

Randall Knox, an attorney representing Spingola said "I’ve not seen the evidence against him yet. He is presumed to be innocent under the law. I don’t want to try this case in the press."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan