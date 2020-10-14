Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PDT until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Ex-white supremacist will plead guilty to lying about past

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

LOS ANGELES - A former Southern California member of two white supremacist groups agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to lying about his past in order to get a security clearance and a job with a defense contractor, federal authorities said.

Decker Ramsay, 23, of Rolling Hills, agreed to plead guilty to making a false statement in 2018 on a questionnaire used by the government as part of its background check of prospective federal employees and contractors, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Ramsay did obtain the required national security clearance for the job.

The name of the defense contractor wasn't released but it is a corporation that concentrates on weapons, military and commercial electronics, according to court documents cited by the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

In his plea agreement, Ramsay acknowledged falsely claiming that “he had never been a member of an organization that advocates or practices commission of acts of force or violence to discourage others from exercising their constitutional rights," the statement said.

However, Ramsay is a former member of two white supremacist groups, Vanguard America and Aryan Underground, the statement said.

Ramsay agreed to plead guilty later. He could face up to five years in federal prison.