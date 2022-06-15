Excelsior resident apparently injured from self-inflicted gunshot wound, SFPD says

article

San Francisco police are investigating an occupant of an Excelsior residence who they found inside a home suffering from what they call a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, the unidentified person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, officials say. An SFPD spokesperson said police were investigating on the 500 block of Moscow Street at around 1:21 p.m. when they received information about the nature of the person's injury.

Police said they rendered aid to the injured person before they were transported to the hospital.

Police were not clear if their initial investigation was about the person injured inside the residence.

An alert was sent out to San Francisco residents Wednesday afternoon about emergency crews on scene in the Excelsior neighborhood. The alert said there was "police activity" at Moscow Street and Russia Avenue.

The alert was issued at around 3:12 p.m. The area is largely residential.