Excitement builds for San Francisco St. Patrick's Day parade

The excitement amplified ahead of San Francisco's annual St. Patrick's Day parade and celebration on Saturday.

The long-standing San Francisco tradition enters its 173rd year and more than 10,000 people are expected to flood the downtown streets. The daytime celebration also features 120 performances and floats.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at 2nd and Market Streets, ending at City Hall. The festivities don't end there. A free music festival follows the parade from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza.

The event is organized by the United Irish Societies. Liam Frost, president of the organization, traced the roots of the city's St. Patrick's Day celebration to a group of Irish immigrants who wanted to showcase their cultural pride. Today, it has evolved into an inclusive occasion for all to relish.

"It's huge that we celebrate that, but with that, we want to bring everyone else in to celebrate with us, because obviously in this season everyone is Irish," said Frost.