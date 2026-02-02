Excitement in South Bay ramps up as Super Bowl LX week begins

The Brief Super Bowl signage and special installations are popping up across San Jose Downtown bars, restaurants and pop-up shops expect packed crowds all week



Cheers and team colors are already filling the South Bay as Super Bowl week ramps up, with fans gathering for events and local businesses preparing for big crowds.

Fans from near and far traveled to the region just to be part of the moment.

Selena Deleon of Hayward said the matchup carries special meaning for her family.

"This is exciting. We were actually at the Super Bowl 11 years ago against the Pats, so this is full circle for us, redemption," she said.

Zeb Drivdahl of Sonora drove in from the Yosemite area with his son to experience the atmosphere outside San Jose Mineta International Airport.

"We’ve gone to a couple of games at Levi’s Stadium before, and just seeing it with the Seahawks colors on it, you just feel it’s charged up," he said. "I got my son here, and it’s his first time seeing the team go this far too, so it’s a good time."

City prepares for crowds and celebrations

Across San Jose and Santa Clara, Super Bowl signage is prominently displayed.

At SJC, crews were seen building a new "San Jose 26" installation highlighting major global events, including the Super Bowl and the World Cup on Sunday.

Former Los Angeles Rams player and recent Golden Bachelor Mel Owens was among those taking in the scene after landing at the airport.

"You know what I like, all the people that come here because they’re so enthusiastic and they’re friendly," Owens said. "Everybody sort of checks their ego, and we’re all here for the same reason, just to enjoy it, and I have a lot of friends who are going to be here."

San Pedro Square is also home to an NFL pop-up shop selling one-of-a-kind Super Bowl merchandise.

Julie Cons of Los Angeles said it was her first visit to the city.

"It’s my first time actually in San Jose, so we’re just excited to be part of the vibe," she said.

Restaurants and bars are preparing for heavy crowds throughout the week.

"We have a massive area here, we might have the largest space in San Pedro Square, and we’re packed out and booked out for most of the weekend," said KP, an event curator at Sushi Confidential. "So it’s just amazing for us to have the opportunity to show people and host all of these fans."