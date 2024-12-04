Experienced Livermore hiker, 2 others, missing in New Zealand

An experienced mountain climber from Livermore is among three people who are missing in New Zealand while trying to climb that country's highest mountain.

Last weekend, 50-year-old Carlos Romero, and two other climbers, started to ascend Aoraki, or Mount Cook, which is 12,000-feet high.

But Romero and the two other climbers missed their flight out of New Zealand on Monday, according to Aoraki Police Cmdr. Vicki Walker.



Later, rescue teams found climbing equipment on the mountain.

The search has been hampered by bad weather, police said.

On Thursday, the rescue crews are expected to resume.

Romero, who works in Mount Shasta for an expedition company called SWS Mountain Guides, also attended UC Berkeley, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

This story was written from Oakland, Calif.