LA County firefighter reportedly killed in explosion near Palmdale

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated  June 14, 2024 4:50pm PDT
California
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A Los Angeles County firefighter is reportedly dead in an explosion that took place near Palmdale on Friday.

SkyFOX was at the scene in the 6500 block of East Avenue where a Caterpillar truck was completely destroyed in a fire. According to a report from the City News Service, a Los Angeles County firefighter was killed in the apparent explosion.

The fire remains under investigation as of 4 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the apparent explosion.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

Firefighter killed in explosion

A Los Angeles County firefighter was killed Friday in what may have been an explosion at a quarry or industrial site.

