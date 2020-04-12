Explosions heard in early morning Orinda house fire

East Bay firefighters spent an hour battling the flames that burned a house in Orinda early Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported at 4:53 a.m. on Arroyo Drive, near Thorndale Place, and about half a mile from Miramonte High School.

One person inside the home was able to escape uninjured.

Popping noises could be heard from video that was shared with KTVU through twitter.

The Moraga-Orinda Fire District said explosions were reported, but a battalion chief at the scene did not know what caused them, and said the explosions were being investigated.

He believed the fire started in the garage, and flames quickly spread through the main part of the house.

Neighboring homes however, were not affected.

A car parked in the driveway caught fire and rolled into a fire engine, but no one was hurt, and the fire engine appeared to be okay.

A neighbor said he heard crackling, and then a "big explosion" followed by a "smaller explosion."

