'Extreme Heat Watch' issued for Bay Area, expect 110 degrees in some locations

article

Bay Area residents, who have been waiting for "real summer" weather to kick in, can expect to see temperatures hitting the extremes later this week, with triple digits to hit many locations.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an "Excessive Heat Watch" alert from Friday to late Sunday, warning the high temperatures "could cause impacts to life and health."

SEE ALSO: Bay Area weather: 'Heat dome' to produce sizzling temps

SEE ALSO: Summer heat is the 'No. 1 weather-related killer,' doctor warns

The alert was in effect for inland Bay Area locations, as well as the Central Coast, with high temperatures ranging from the 90s to the mid 100s.

Places like Livermore could reach a scorching 105 degrees by Saturday.

"Napa County, in particular northern Napa County, like Lake Berryessa, will get close to 110 on Saturday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dalpon Behringer.

Calistoga was forecast to hit 105 degrees.

The temperatures were expected to be similar in parts of Sonoma County.

While the weather will be extreme and near records, Behringer said that given we’re in mid-July, records won’t be shattered, unless the region sees offshore winds.

"We don’t have the offshore wind component," the meteorologist explained, noting that at this point, the models didn't indicate any big driver for those winds to drift in.

Behringer also explained that a big reason for the "Excessive Heat Watch" was that the overnight lows would remain pretty high, preventing the natural nighttime cool-down from happening.

He said many locations will remain in the 60s, and some might see overnight lows to hover in the 70s and even 80s.

"There is a high to very high risk for much of the population due to long duration heat with little to no overnight relief," the weather service warned in its alert.

Temperatures will soar elsewhere in California. Sacramento was expected to reach 110 degrees.

Most of the Central Valley was forecast to see temperatures around the 110 figure as well, according to Behringer.

The hottest location in California in the coming days was expected east of the Sierra Nevada in Death Valley, which could hit 130 degrees, with the heat peaking on Sunday and Monday, Behringer said.

Known for its heat and extremely arid conditions, Death Valley has held the world record for hottest temperature at 134 degrees, set in July 1913.

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, CA. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Expand

This week's heatwave will come after the planet reached the hottest day on record on Thursday, with the average global temperature hitting 63.01 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 Celsius).

That record was broken, days after surpassing the previous high of 62.92 degrees just set on July 4th and matched the following day, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyze which has been tracking the data going back to 1979.

As part of the NWS's heat alert for the Bay Area, the agency warned that extreme heat could be life-threatening and can lead to severe impacts on commerce and/or travel.

The weather services reminded residents to never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles, limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day, use sunscreen when outdoors, stay hydrated and take "cooling breaks."