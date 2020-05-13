Face coverings now required for Palo Alto residents

article

Palo Alto residents are now required to wear face coverings in public following a City Council decision Monday and an emergency order by the city manager, city officials said.

The order went into affect at noon Wednesday and was the result of a unanimous decision by the council.

Face coverings must be worn anytime a resident is outside the home except when engaging in outdoor recreation. Even then residents must stay six feet from others.

Children two years old and under are exempt from the order. Also,

residents driving alone or with family members are exempt.

Santa Clara County, where Palo Alto is located, is under a

shelter-in-place order until May 31.