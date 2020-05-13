Expand / Collapse search

Face coverings now required for Palo Alto residents

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
Bay City News
article

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 02: Made-to-order protective face masks lie on an ironing board at the workshop of master tailor Ala Hadye on April 02, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Hadye, who has had to close her shop due to nationwide measures enacted to slow t ( Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) )

Expand

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto residents are now required to wear face coverings in public following a City Council decision Monday and an emergency order by the city manager, city officials said. 

The order went into affect at noon Wednesday and was the result of a unanimous decision by the council. 

Face coverings must be worn anytime a resident is outside the home except when engaging in outdoor recreation. Even then residents must stay six feet from others. 

Children two years old and under are exempt from the order. Also, 
residents driving alone or with family members are exempt. 

Santa Clara County, where Palo Alto is located, is under a 
shelter-in-place order until May 31. 