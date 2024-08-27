Attempted rape at Fairfield Amtrak station under investigation

article

An attempted rape occurred at an Amtrak station in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Solano News Net first reported the assault taking place at the Fairfield-Vacaville station in Fairfield.

A spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department confirmed that officers were at the scene investigating but declined to provide details about the incident.

"We can confirm the incident did not occur on board a train, although it did occur at the station," the spokesperson said.

No further details were immediately available.