Fairfield man attempts to kidnap girl walking to school

A Fairfield man has been arrested after admitting to police he tried to lure a young girl into his car, authorities said.

The alleged incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near Kidder Avenue and San Rafael Street. A 13-year-old girl was walking to school alone when a 48-year-old Wilson Toia approached her and "repeatedly tried to lure her" into his car, police said.

A woman driving in her own car saw the interaction and asked the unidentified girl if she knew the man, and when the girl said no, the woman offered to take her to school.

According to police, the student told a teacher who contacted an SRO, who launched an investigation with detectives from the Fairfield Police Department.

A Fairfield police officer eventually found Toia's car unoccupied in the 1900 block of Kidder Ave.

After some hours of surveillance, officers saw Toia entering the car and driving it onto East Tabor Avenue. There, officers stopped him and took him into custody.

Authorities said he admitted to the accusation. He was booked into Solano County Jail for attempted kidnapping, communicating with a minor with the intent to kidnap, and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.

Toia was also allegedly driving with a suspended license and cited.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to contact Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300.