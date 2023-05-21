Fairfield police arrest 4 connected to attempted robbery, assault

Fairfield police arrested four people Sunday - three of them juveniles - after two males followed a shopper into the parking lot at Solano Town Center Mall, pistol-whipped him, and tried robbing him.

Police said the male victim just made a large purchase inside the mall when he was followed by two males into the parking lot near JCPenney.

The victim allegedly fled to his vehicle and locked the doors. The assailants allegedly followed and one used a gun to shatter the vehicle's window, then reached inside to strike the victim with the weapon.

Related article

The victim sustained mild to moderate injuries from being struck with the gun, police said.

Responding officers arrested the two robbers and detained two others in a waiting getaway vehicle.

Three of the four detained arrested are juveniles and will not be named for that reason, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Fairfield police at (707) 428-7362.