Fairfield police arrest two known gang members for drugs, weapons

Police in Fairfield announced the arrest of two men in connection with possession of a firearm and drugs.

The men arrested, a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old, were both Fairfield residents and were known gang associates, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The 19-year-old was in possession of a concealed loaded handgun, and the 22-year-old was in possession of more than a pound of marijuana and was on parole, police said.

The names of the men arrested were not immediately available.

On Thursday at 10:45 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Grande Circle when they came across a group of people drinking alcohol in a parking lot.

Officers detained the subjects and, police said, discovered that some of the people in the group were alleged gang members.

The two men in possession of the handgun and marijuana were ultimately arrested without incident.