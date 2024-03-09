Fairfield police officer accused of inappropriately messaging teens

article

A Fairfield police officer working as a school resource officer was placed on leave Friday and is under an investigation over allegations he exchanged inappropriate text messages with two students.

Officer James Louis was booked into the Solano County Jail Saturday morning on charges of sending, distributing, or exhibiting harmful or obscene material to a minor, contacting or communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, and knowingly transporting, duplicating or possessing child pornography or other obscene material with the intent to distribute or show it to others.

Louis was a school resource officer working at Rodriguez High School. The two victims are students at that school and are both under 18.

Louis was placed on administrative leave. The Solano County District Attorney's Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

"This department values the trust instilled in us by our community, not only to keep you safe, but to keep your children safe. Acts like these violate that trust, are wholly inexcusable, and fail to exemplify what Fairfield Police Department stands for," Fairfield police said in a statement.