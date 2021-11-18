Fairfield police recover $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry, make 3 arrests

article

Fairfield police say they recovered $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry and made three arrests in connection to a store's robbery on Wednesday.

Police said they received they received calls about a jewelry store being robbed at Solano Town Center Mall at around 2:10 p.m.

The suspects allegedly used bats and hammers to smash glass counter tops to get to the jewelry. Police said no one was injured during the robbery and the suspects fled.

Police investigators said they subsequently located a suspect vehicle in Antioch.

19-year-old, Dominick Desouza, of Antioch, was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on robbery charges. Two boys, ages 16 and 17 were also arrested in connection to the robbery and were booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall.

Police said the case remains under investigation and had no other information to share.

The incident sounds strikingly similar to a jewelry store heist Monday at Sun Valley Mall in Concord, where surveillance video shows as many as nine thieves ransacking Iceberg Diamonds after they took hammers to glass cases to steal merchandise.