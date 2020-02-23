Fairfield police seek hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian

article

A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver, and Fairfield police said they are searching for a man they believe is their suspect.

The victim was struck at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Texas Street.

Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said police have the vehicle involved, and on Sunday afternoon were searching for its driver, 32-year-old Cirilo Martinez Tellez of Fairfield.

Police said Tellez has ties to the Fairfield/Solano County area, and to the Oroville/Butte County area. It wasn't known Sunday whether Tellez has access to other vehicles.

If you know of Tellez's whereabouts, or see him, do not approach or contact him - instead, contact the local law enforcement entity and report his location to them. If Tellez is located in Fairfield, call (707) 428-7300.

Tellez was last seen wearing all-gray clothing and looks different than the dated photo included here. Tellez, police said, now has a mohawk hairstyle and a goatee.