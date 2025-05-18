Fairfield police shoot suspected armed carjacker

A suspected carjacker carrying a firearm was shot by Fairfield officers Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed his gun at them, police said.

The backstory:

Police said Fairfield's Flock cameras picked up a car believed to be involved in a possible carjacking in Vacaville, where the suspects fired eight rounds at the victim, who was not struck, authorities said.

Fairfield officers tracked the carjacked car to Dover and East Tabor Avenues. There, two suspects left the car, and one ran away while the other walked, according to police.

The Fairfield officer was telling the second suspect, who was reportedly armed with a gun, to drop his weapon.

However, the suspect pointed his gun at the officer, prompting the officer to shoot his gun, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound injury but is expected to survive.

None of the officers were injured.

Police said the other suspect was caught by other officers and a K9 unit.

What's next:

The Solano County Officer-Involved Incident Protocol team has responded to the shooting and is investigating.