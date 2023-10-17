Fairfield truck crash was actually deadly shooting, police say

An investigation into a deadly single-vehicle crash in Fairfield revealed that the driver had actually been shot before the collision, according to police.

A 44-year-old man from Oakland was found dead on Oct. 13 near Cement Hill. He had been ejected from his truck which had apparently veered off the road and "hit several structures before stopping" Fairfield police said Tuesday.

At the time, authorities believed "a traffic accident had occurred," but an autopsy found that the victim had been shot.

"Investigators have determined the accident was the result of a shooting," police said.

Police did not provide more information about the shooting, but said the case is now a homicide.