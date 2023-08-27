Fairfield woman's disappearance called suspicious by police

Police are searching for a 36-year-old Fairfield woman who vanished a week ago and her 45-year-old boyfriend whom they called a person of interest in her disappearance.

Erica Brown was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20, police said.

They are also trying to track down her live-in boyfriend, Mark Randle.

He was seen driving an early 2000s model, 4-door, black Mercedes sedan, according to authorities.