Fairfield woman's disappearance called suspicious by police
Police are searching for a 36-year-old Fairfield woman who vanished a week ago and her 45-year-old boyfriend whom they called a person of interest in her disappearance.
Erica Brown was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20, police said.
They are also trying to track down her live-in boyfriend, Mark Randle.
He was seen driving an early 2000s model, 4-door, black Mercedes sedan, according to authorities.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Mark Randle is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlffriend Erica Brown from Fairfield, police said.
From: KTVU FOX 2