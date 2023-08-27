Expand / Collapse search

Fairfield woman's disappearance called suspicious by police

By KTVU Staff
Police are looking for Erica Brown, a 36-year-old Fairfield woman who was last seen at her home on Aug. 20. Fairfield police are also looking for her boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle, who they say is a person of interest.

Erica Brown was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20, police said.

They are also trying to track down her live-in boyfriend, Mark Randle. 

He was seen driving an early 2000s model, 4-door, black Mercedes sedan, according to authorities. 

Mark Randle is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlffriend Erica Brown from Fairfield, police said. 

