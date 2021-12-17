Fairy Winterland at Children's Fairyland in Oakland returns

Fairy Winterland has returned to Children’s Fairyland in Oakland.

For the next two weeks, the theme park will stay open until 7 p.m. and will be decked out in thousands of twinkly lights. This event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

"As soon as I heard it was going to be open this year I had to make sure my son had to come to celebrate Christmas," said guest Karina Castillo with her 4-year-old son Joshua.

Executive Director Kymberly Miller said the event includes cultural celebrations of different faiths, scavenger hunts, and diverse holiday displays. "We are elevating as many traditions as we can through this winter celebration so kids can have an opportunity to learn about it while they are on break," said Miller.

Kids can meet Black Santa, although there’s no lap sitting this year because of COVID. Santa also leads the Festival of Lights Parade and a nightly tree lighting ceremony. The topper on the tree is a small replica of Fairyland’s iconic Willie the Whale.

The park is taking additional measures to keep people safe. We saw staff wiping down the merry-go-round between rides. Guests must wear masks, and are encouraged to stay physically distanced.

The event runs from 4 to 7 every night except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.